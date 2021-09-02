Pleasant Prairie police seeking suspect in strong arm robbery at Verizon Wireless

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking a man who knocked down a clerk before fleeing with iPhones from the Verizon Wireless store, 9780 76th St., in the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge Thursday.

The strong arm robbery occurred at about 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“He was in the store a little while and when the clerk had several phones in his hands, he knocked the phones out of the employee’s hands and then knocked him down and ran out of the store,” he said. The store alarm was then sounded.

The clerk was injured but did not require being taken to the hospital for treatment, Andrews said. The suspect reportedly fled with three iPhones. The phone models were not immediately known.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-30s, with an average to lean build, who stands about 6-foot to 6-foot, 2-inches tall. The man was wearing gray pants, a dark mask that covered his mouth, a blue hat and a blue shirt with a yellow Michigan Wolverines football logo, Andrews said.

Additional information, including a possible suspect vehicle, continues to be developed, he said. The robbery remains under investigation.