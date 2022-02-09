Pleasant Prairie police seeking SUV driver who fled scene after crashing into home; handgun found

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police continued investigating an early morning car crash into a home north of the state line and are seeking a suspect who fled the scene.

At 2:54 a.m., Wednesday an officer observed a suspicious vehicle with a license plate that didn't match it and initiated a traffic stop, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department news release. The driver of the 2002 BMW SUV did not stop for the officer and a pursuit ensued.

The fleeing SUV reached speeds of 90 mph before crashing into a house in the 11900 block of 47th Avenue, police said. The then driver fled on foot before officers arrived at the crash scene.

Pleasant Prairie Police established a perimeter with the help of Winthrop Harbor and Kenosha Police. A police dog was used to track the scent for several blocks; however, the dog eventually lost the scent trail.

The suspect was not apprehended as of Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is no longer believed in the area and there is no danger to residents. Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun with no serial number and evidence of drug use. The SUV has not been reported stolen, but ownership of the vehicle is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Detective Bureau at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-807-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and leads that result in an arrest can earn up to $1,000.

