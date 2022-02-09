 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pleasant Prairie police seeking SUV driver who fled scene after crashing into home; handgun found

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police continued investigating an early morning car crash into a home north of the state line and are seeking a suspect who fled the scene.

At 2:54 a.m., Wednesday an officer observed a suspicious vehicle with a license plate that didn't match it and initiated a traffic stop, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department news release. The driver of the 2002 BMW SUV did not stop for the officer and a pursuit ensued.

The village rekindled its love for warmth of community winter gatherings with its annual Twelfth Night tradition at the RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion Thursday night. About 150 people turned out for the event, coordinated through the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau. The event was canceled last year due to community safety concerns.

The fleeing SUV reached speeds of 90 mph before crashing into a house in the 11900 block of 47th Avenue, police said. The then driver fled on foot before officers arrived at the crash scene.

Pleasant Prairie Police established a perimeter with the help of Winthrop Harbor and Kenosha Police. A police dog was used to track the scent for several blocks; however, the dog eventually lost the scent trail.

The suspect was not apprehended as of Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is no longer believed in the area and there is no danger to residents. Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun with no serial number and evidence of drug use. The SUV has not been reported stolen, but ownership of the vehicle is still under investigation, police said.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Detective Bureau at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-807-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and leads that result in an arrest can earn up to $1,000.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert