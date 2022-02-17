Pleasant Prairie police seeking two men who stole 14 pairs of shoes from outlet mall store

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police were seeking two men who walked out with boxes containing 14 pairs of shoes from a store in the Premium Outlets Thursday.

The "grab and go" theft occurred at 3:15 p.m. after the two walked into the UGG at the outlet mall at 11211 120th Ave., according to Sgt. Mike Algiers of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

"The officers that looked at the (store surveillance) video said they just kind of walked in, they each grabbed seven boxes of shoes and they turned around and walked out," he said. The suspects had stacked the boxes to carry out theft and fled the scene.

The items were valued at more than $2,000, he said.

Unconfirmed reports from a caller indicated the men had fled the area in a black Volkswagon, however, more detailed suspect and vehicle descriptions were not immediately available late Thursday, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7105. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

