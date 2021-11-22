Pleasant Prairie police seeking two women who allegedly stole from store, assaulted off-duty clerk who photographed them

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking two women who allegedly stole merchandise from a footwear store at the Premium Outlets then assaulted an off-duty store employee who had attempted to photograph their actions Monday night.

The suspects, described as Black women in their 20s, including one whose hair was styled with "longer braids", walked in at about 7:20 p.m. and took shoes from UGG at the outlet mall at 11211 120th Ave., according to Sgt. Mike Algiers of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

"An employee who was off the clock in the parking lot tried to take some photographs and they battered her in the parking lot," Algiers said, noting that incident at the point was being investigate as both a theft and a strong arm robbery. "They took her phone, as well. They implied they had a gun and were going to possibly use it."

The victim had minor bruising and paramedics tended to her at the scene where she was treated and released, according to Algiers.

The suspects left in a sedan from the mall parking lot and were last seen headed south along the frontage road next to Interstate 94. Algiers said police continue to develop information on the suspects and vehicle and were reviewing multiple security cameras trained on the parking lots and stores on site.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7105. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

