Pleasant Prairie police stop suspects attempting to flee in reported stolen vehicle, make drug arrest

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities arrested three people who fled an officer attempting to make a traffic stop that began in the village when the driver later crashed the reported stolen vehicle into a median in the 6000 block of Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

Arrested were two men, ages 18 and 23, and a 17-year-old boy in the 2:30 a.m. incident Wednesday. It began in the 9900 block of Sheridan Road, according to Sgt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Both men are expected to face charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as passengers and obstruction, he said. Police also recommended bail jumping charges and an arrest on a felony warrant for the older suspect. The juvenile is expected to face charges of felony fleeing and eluding, driving a stolen vehicle, obstruction and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, he said.

Officers from the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted village police in the apprehension of the suspects.

According to Quever, as the vehicle traveled into the city it struck the curbed median at 60th Street and Green Bay Road. At the time, four suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.