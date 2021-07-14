 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie police warn residents about 'ruse burglaries' occurring in village
Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie police warn residents about 'ruse burglaries' occurring in village

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are warning residents about a continuing trend of “ruse burglary” incidents in the village, including one that took place at a home at 39th Avenue just south of 104th Street on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Derek Andrews, the latest incident occurred around 2 p.m., when two residents at the home were approached by two individuals they did not know.

“One person was talking to the wife, the other was talking to the husband, and they were saying two separate things,” Andrews said.

One of the would-be burglars spoke to the woman about problems with the home’s water, while the other suspect spoke to the man about needing to cut trees in their yard. Meanwhile, a third person was waiting in a vehicle outside, Andrews said.

“They were waiting for (the couple) to get distracted so that they could go in,” he said.

Fortunately for the couple, neither fell for the ruse. While one suspect went into the home with the woman and tried to trick her into checking a bathroom, she thought better of it and ordered the person out of the home, said Andrews.

When she noticed another person talking to her husband about cutting trees, she confronted him, too, and the couple told him to leave.

“They called us a little while after that,” Andrews said.

Pleasant Prairie Police Officer Mike Algiers talks about his K-9, Chase.

Distraction leads to thefts

Andrews explained how these "ruse burglaries" typically take place.

“Several people will show up at someone’s door and claim to be some sort of utility worker or something along those lines, usually wearing some sort of reflective vest and a hat," he said. "And saying, 'Hey, there’s something wrong in your backyard, or in your basement or something similar.'

"We get a fair amount of them.”

The culprits will often distract the homeowner while their accomplices enter the home “and steal whatever they can,” Andrews said. Since May, village police officers have handled about a dozen or more such thefts or attempts, he said.

“We’re trying to get the word out that if somebody is showing up at your door saying that something is wrong with your water or your trees need to be cut, they should show you an actual ID badge," Andrews said. "If (residents) have any questions about it, they should be able to call whatever company they’re coming from to verify the people are supposed to be there.”

Also, people should never leave their homes open, Andrews said, which has happened in a number of cases the department has handled. Or, better yet, don’t let the parties into your home until verifying that the person at the door is authorized to be there.

Andrews said if residents need assistance or feel that something is not right with the individuals visiting them, they should contact police immediately. Village residents can call the non-emergency number at 262-694-7105.

“We can come check it out and make sure they are who they’re supposed to be,” Andrews said. “We’d much rather go out and check somebody out and know that they’re supposed to be there … than someone not call because they’re not sure. Absolutely give us a call. That’s what we’re here for.”

