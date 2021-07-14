Pleasant Prairie police warn residents about 'ruse burglaries' occurring in village

Distraction leads to thefts

Andrews explained how these "ruse burglaries" typically take place.

“Several people will show up at someone’s door and claim to be some sort of utility worker or something along those lines, usually wearing some sort of reflective vest and a hat," he said. "And saying, 'Hey, there’s something wrong in your backyard, or in your basement or something similar.'

"We get a fair amount of them.”

The culprits will often distract the homeowner while their accomplices enter the home “and steal whatever they can,” Andrews said. Since May, village police officers have handled about a dozen or more such thefts or attempts, he said.

“We’re trying to get the word out that if somebody is showing up at your door saying that something is wrong with your water or your trees need to be cut, they should show you an actual ID badge," Andrews said. "If (residents) have any questions about it, they should be able to call whatever company they’re coming from to verify the people are supposed to be there.”