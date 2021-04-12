Pleasant Prairie Police warn residents of scam threat in village

Preventive measures

There are a number of things residents can do to try and prevent themselves from becoming a victim, Smetana said. Even when you’re home, he recommends keeping the door locked, and to demand a photo identification card from any person who approaches and claims to be with a company.

Those people with nothing to hide won’t mind that extra step, he said.

“People have readily available IDs,” Smetana said. “If you’re not comfortable with them, these reputable people are perfectly fine with you calling to find out who they are.

“Keep an eye out for your neighborhood. If you see somebody like these individuals (approach), it’s a really good idea to give us a call. If someone comes up to your house, knocks on your door, sees you and say they have the wrong address, that may be a sign (of trouble). Let us check it out.”

Smetana said there currently aren’t any suspects in custody, and the investigation is continuing. He added it’s possible the scammers also have been just across the border into Illinois, so his department is working with police in that state as well.

The hope, he said, is that residents will continue to inform others in an attempt to end the scam.