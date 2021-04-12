Pleasant Prairie Police warn residents of scam threat in village

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are warning residents of another scam attempt — one that could lead to theft attempts.
Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said Monday there have been several incidents reported in recent days. The usual scenario is for one person to approach the house to distract the homeowner, while a second subject enters the residence in an attempt to steal property.
“When they find people home, they may try to fool the homeowner and try to convince them there’s an issue,” Smetana said. “We’ve seen it before with fake utility workers. Sometimes, they want to talk about your roof, concrete, siding and someone else can slip into the house and take what they’re looking for.”
Smetana said a report was filed a week ago about an unoccupied home being broken into, and based on surveillance photographs, police believe it was done by the same suspects.
Surveillance cameras are a big help for the police, he said.
“We’re very thankful people have those devices on their home and are taking proactive measures to keep their home safe,” Smetana said.
A Police Department social media post Saturday listed a possible suspect vehicle as a black midsize Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape or another similar make and model.
Preventive measures
There are a number of things residents can do to try and prevent themselves from becoming a victim, Smetana said. Even when you’re home, he recommends keeping the door locked, and to demand a photo identification card from any person who approaches and claims to be with a company.
Those people with nothing to hide won’t mind that extra step, he said.
“People have readily available IDs,” Smetana said. “If you’re not comfortable with them, these reputable people are perfectly fine with you calling to find out who they are.
“Keep an eye out for your neighborhood. If you see somebody like these individuals (approach), it’s a really good idea to give us a call. If someone comes up to your house, knocks on your door, sees you and say they have the wrong address, that may be a sign (of trouble). Let us check it out.”
Smetana said there currently aren’t any suspects in custody, and the investigation is continuing. He added it’s possible the scammers also have been just across the border into Illinois, so his department is working with police in that state as well.
The hope, he said, is that residents will continue to inform others in an attempt to end the scam.
“We’re just trying to keep it on people’s minds and keep it in front of people that this stuff is going on,” he said. “Especially if you have elderly parents who may live in the village. It’s always a good (idea) to call those individuals to say it’s going on, here’s the tips and to pass that information along.”
Individuals with information are asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.
