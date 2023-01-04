Pleasant Prairie stalking suspect appears in court, held on $120,000 cash bond

A Zion, Ill., man wanted for stalking, criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety in Pleasant Prairie appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Devin A. Sawyers-Dussault, 32, is facing numerous criminal charges including felonies of stalking, bail jumping, fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamines, along with numerous misdemeanors.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Sawyers-Dussault made his initial appearance at Intake Court where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a total $120,000 cash bond on Sawyers-Dussault. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 12.

Attorney Zachary Brost appeared for the state. Sawyers-Dussault was represented by defense attorney Benjamin Schwarz. Sawyers-Dussault remained in custody Wednesday night.

On Dec. 29, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer responded to the 12400 block of 41st Avenue for a threat report made by a woman who lives at a residence there.

The woman said Sawyers-Dussault had sent her numerous graphic and threatening messages, and had done so for weeks. The woman also believed Sawyers-Dussault had smashed her vehicle window while she was at work in Zion, Ill., after sending her an ominous message. At the time of this incident there was an active warrant out for Sawyers-Dussault's arrest for stalking this woman and bail jumping in Kenosha County.

The woman, according to the criminal complaint, had blocked all of Sawyers-Dussault's numbers but he used an app on his phone allowing him to text her from different numbers each time.

Around 9:10 p.m. that night officers with the Zion Police Department alerted officers with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department that they were in a police pursuit with Sawyers-Dussault but that he was able to escape and his cell phone was pinging to Big Oaks Golf Course in the village.

Authorities conducted a search but Sawyers-Dussault was not located, according to the complaint.

High-speed chase

The woman reportedly received more disturbing messages from Sawyers-Dussault over the next two days. The alleged messages included threats on her life.

On Dec. 30, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 85th Street when he reportedly observed a Dodge with Illinois plates that was stopped at a flashing yellow intersection for a long period of time.

The officer learned the vehicle had been used in a recent police pursuit and was associated with Sawyers-Dussault, and so he decided to follow it and conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of 39th Avenue.

As he approached the officer reportedly saw Sawyers-Dussault in the driver’s seat and as he got close to the vehicle, Sawyers-Dussault reportedly fled southbound on 39th Avenue at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit Sawyers-Dussault reportedly drove into the oncoming traffic lane at the roundabout on Highway 165 and Springbrook Road, had failed to stop for numerous traffic signs and drove directly toward officers.

Sawyers-Dussault, according to the criminal complaint, then proceeded south on Green Bay Road into Illinois, where he continued to drive recklessly and threaten public safety and officers.

Officers deployed stop-sticks that deflated Sawyers-Dussault's tires. Sawyers-Dussault, however, continued fleeing and at one point drove the wrong way on Highway 41 before his vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot into the Wadsworth Prairie Nature Preserve.

Officers gave chase but observed what could have been a firearm in Sawyers-Dussault's possession. Officers elected to wait for a perimeter to be set up. Ultimately, however, Sawyers-Dussault was not apprehended once the perimeter was set up.

This pursuit reportedly lasted 15 minutes and stretched over 17 miles total in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Drugs and partially used boxes of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Soon after, Sawyers-Dussault was arrested in Zion.

When questioned by officers Sawyers-Dussault reportedly denied threatening the woman, using the vehicle in the pursuit and being in Wisconsin.

Brost said Sawyers-Dussault's actions are "extremely dangerous" to the public.

Brost also highlighted an account on Facebook that claimed to belong to Sawyers-Dussault. That account posted on a Pleasant Prairie Police Department's Facebook post while police were attempting to apprehend him. Sawyers-Dussault allegedly posted that he would beat such charges against him, mocked the police and directed profanities at the woman.

"These are allegations (that) are very, very concerning," Keating said Wednesday at Intake Court. Keating said a large cash bond is needed because he is concerned about Sawyers-Dussault's willingness to appear at future court events in Wisconsin.

