A 55-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman is accused of setting her own trailer on fire at the Timber Ridge mobile home park late last year.

Jennifer L. Bailey was charged Tuesday with felonies of arson to a building with the intent to defraud and mistreatment of an animal in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Bailey’s initial appearance at Intake Court is set for March 15. She faces 25 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine for arson, a Class C felony.

On Sept. 17 around 12:45 a.m. Pleasant Prairie Police responded to the residence at 1817 104th Street for a report of smoke coming from a bedroom.

Upon arrival, an officer saw black smoke coming from the main doorway, which was open, and three people outside the residence, one of whom was identified Bailey, an owner of the trailer, according to the criminal complaint. The other two were her adult son and husband.

Pleasant Prairie Fire arrived on scene and were notified there were two pet cats, a pet bird and a guinea pig still inside the trailer.

Bailey, according to the complaint, said earlier that night that she was in her bedroom on the far east side of the trailer when she smelled an odor of burning rubber.

Bailey said she checked the electrical outlets, washer and dryer, and furnace, but saw nothing noteworthy, and soon the odor went away, according to the complaint.

Around midnight, she reportedly said the odor returned and was stronger so she again checked the area and noticed a layer of smoke in the bedroom on the far west side of the trailer.

Bailey captured video of the smoke on her smartphone and sent it to her husband who then left work to check on the trailer himself.

Bailey reportedly denied smoking in the video and was unsure where the smoke came from.

Fire investigators determined that the fire, which killed the guinea pig, originated in the west bedroom, according to the complaint.

This was the second fire at the trailer that year.

In March, law enforcement and firefighters responded to a similar fire but inside the east bedroom. The Baileys received $30,000 from their insurance company for that fire, according to the complaint. Multiple fire departments from across the area responded to it.

There was also a fire at the Baileys trailer in Clinton in 2015, according to the complaint, but nothing suspicious was observed at the time and no cause for the fire was ever determined.

Investigation into September fire

In early October Pleasant Prairie Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and the village’s assistant fire chief and a investigator from Bailey’s insurance company conducted investigations into the origin of September fire.

There was no fire damage inside the furnace closet, behind the washer and dryer, or in the water heater closet, according to the complaint.

However, after lifting the bed in the west bedroom, fire patterns reportedly showed that the fire started on the floor next to the bed. After lifting the rug that was on the west bedroom floor, a “green tint” was located around the edge of the burned portion of the vinyl floor.

Such a tint can be the result of dyes found in kerosene or diesel fluid.

After pulling up the floorboard, a clear “trailer” or pour pattern was located.

“This type of pattern is indicative that an ignitable liquid was poured onto the floor and seeped through the cracks to the subfloor,” according to the complaint. “During the fire, the liquid trapped between the floor and subfloor burned, creating the pattern.”

A calibrated hydrocarbon meter was placed in the area underneath both the rug and floorboard with reported positive readings as high as 300 parts per million, also indicating the presence of hydrocarbon gases such as propane, ammonia, lacquer thinner, or acetone, according to the complaint.

Outside the residence gas cans and a container of propane were recovered.

When interviewed by police the Bailey’s son reportedly said they have “always had a problem with their trailers starting on fire” as this was the third fire since he was 11 years old.

Toward the end of October an investigating officer spoke with an employee from an insurance company who said that he had an “interesting” conversation with Bailey’s husband who said he didn’t want the payout anymore and just wanted their hotel costs covered until they found a new residence, according to the complaint.

The Baileys ultimately received $36,000 for the fire because the insurance company had to pay them in accordance with their contract.

