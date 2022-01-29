Police advise precautions after drivers in two stolen vehicles flee into Illinois

Local law enforcement advised vehicle owners to practice additional caution after drivers in two vehicles known to be stolen fled across the border into Illinois during chases early Saturday.

Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas said a Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates was stopped on Sheridan Road and 75th Street before speeding off. It headed southbound to Pleasant Prairie, at which point Zukauskas said the Pleasant Prairie Police Department took over.

Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Chad Brown said they attempted pursuit of the Malibu, occupied by two subjects, just after midnight. The pursuit quickly ended after the Malibu crossed the state border. Brown said the Malibu was a vehicle known to be stolen.

A black Jeep Cherokee with no plates, another known-stolen vehicle, was located around 6 a.m., also on Sheridan Road. Brown said a “brief chase” ensued when the driver spotted the police officer and fled. Brown said police lost sight of the vehicle during pursuit, but it likely took 47th Avenue into Illinois.

Brown warned that those two vehicles were likely related, part of a known group coming up from Illinois to steal vehicles and use them for criminal activity, such as robberies or shootings.

“It’s a pretty good likelihood these stolen vehicles are related to each other,” Brown said. “It would not be the least bit surprising to spot them with each other.”

Brown said that the easiest way for Kenosha residents to safeguard against vehicle theft was to never leave the keys in the car, even if parked inside.

“Almost all of them are stolen with the keys in the vehicle,” Brown said. “That’s rule number one.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0