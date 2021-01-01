Police arrest Kenosha man on warrants; accused of striking officer with car on Dec. 17

A 31-year-old Kenosha man is in custody at the County Jail after his arrest Thursday morning by members of the Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations Unit on a number of outstanding warrants.

Joseph A. Madura was being held as of Friday without bond pending an upcoming court appearance.

A slew of criminal charges are pending for Madura, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury. He is accused of striking a Kenosha Police officer with a vehicle Dec. 17, as police were attempting to take him into custody.

The incident occurred that day at about 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of 34th Avenue.

According to police, Madura, driving a borrowed white sedan, accelerated and struck an officer, who rolled off the hood of the vehicle and hit the ground. The officer was not seriously injured.

The injured officer, along with a second officer, got into a squad car and pursued Madura as he fled through Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and ultimately into Illinois and escaped arrest.

Police later found the white sedan back in Kenosha parked in the 6400 block of 21st Avenue near the home of the vehicle’s registered owner.

