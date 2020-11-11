 Skip to main content
Police arrest man following car chase
Police arrest man following car chase

Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

Kenosha police arrested a man who was initially stopped for a traffic violation before leading authorities on a brief car chase Wednesday night.

He was arrested around 6 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and 14th Avenue, west of the 13th Avenue viaduct. According to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department, details on the types of charges he is expected to face were not immediately available.

