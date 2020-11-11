Police arrest man following car chase

Kenosha police arrested a man who was initially stopped for a traffic violation before leading authorities on a brief car chase Wednesday night.
Support Local Journalism
He was arrested around 6 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and 14th Avenue, west of the 13th Avenue viaduct. According to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department, details on the types of charges he is expected to face were not immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.