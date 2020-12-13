Police arrest two suspects who shot man multiple times; victim to undergo surgery for injuries

Kenosha police arrested two men who shot another man multiple times near the intersection of 49th Street and Eighth Avenue early Sunday.

The victim, who was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, was expected to undergo surgery for injuries that were not life-threatening in the incident that occurred at about 3:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jeffrey Galley of the Kenosha Police Department. His condition was not known. Police were in the process of recommending charges in the shooting.

Galley said the suspects shot the man four times in his buttocks and lower extremities. Gunfire struck multiple parked vehicles, not connected with the shooting, and at least one home in the neighborhood was also hit by bullets, he said.

Following the shooting, police pursued the suspects who fled the scene in a Honda that tried to evade officers, he said.

“They refused to stop when (officers) tried to initiate a traffic stop,” Galley said.

The vehicle then crashed at 45th Street and 23rd Avenue. Galley said three people exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

“A perimeter was established relatively quickly and two suspects were located,” he said.