Police briefs

Gunfire strikes vehicle west of Downtown

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police responded to reports of gunfire near 11th Avenue and 61st Street west of Sheridan Road on Tuesday night.

Police said 12 gunshots had been fired with “people running” through the neighborhood following the incident that occurred at 7:28 p.m. No one was injured, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.

Hancock said officers located one vehicle at the scene that had been struck by a bullet. No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Man facing fifth OWI charge

WHEATLAND — A New Munster man is being held on $10,000 after he was charged with operating while intoxicated for the fifth time after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Clayton Ohlrich, 57, is alleged to have crashed a Jeep into a van parked on the 34700 block of Geneva Road on Sunday night, hitting the van so hard it was pushed 50 feet down the road. Ohlrich is alleged to have driven away, leaving the Jeep’s bumper and license plate behind at the crash scene, according to the criminal complaint. The Jeep was found parked behind a garage a few blocks away.