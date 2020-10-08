Police briefs

Gunfire strikes vehicle west of Downtown
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police responded to reports of gunfire near 11th Avenue and 61st Street west of Sheridan Road on Tuesday night.
Police said 12 gunshots had been fired with “people running” through the neighborhood following the incident that occurred at 7:28 p.m. No one was injured, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.
Hancock said officers located one vehicle at the scene that had been struck by a bullet. No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
Man facing fifth OWI charge
WHEATLAND — A New Munster man is being held on $10,000 after he was charged with operating while intoxicated for the fifth time after crashing into a parked vehicle.
Clayton Ohlrich, 57, is alleged to have crashed a Jeep into a van parked on the 34700 block of Geneva Road on Sunday night, hitting the van so hard it was pushed 50 feet down the road. Ohlrich is alleged to have driven away, leaving the Jeep’s bumper and license plate behind at the crash scene, according to the criminal complaint. The Jeep was found parked behind a garage a few blocks away.
A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy found Ohlrich at his home two houses from the garage. Ohlrich has a revoked driver’s license. According to the complaint, he told the deputy he had been drinking at a bar and was driving home. He knew he hit something but did not realize it was a vehicle.
Ohlrich was charged with driving on a revoked license and operating while intoxicated-fifth offense. His most recent OWI conviction was in 2009, according to the complaint.
Guns stolen from vehicles
KENOSHA — Police are warning — again — that gun owners should not leave guns in unlocked cars.
Kenosha Police said there have been a series of entries into parked, unlocked vehicles over the last two days on Kenosha’s west side. In two cases, one on the 9800 block of 70th Street and one on the 6800 block of 106th Avenue, thieves took handguns that were left in unlocked cars.
Police have repeatedly warned that guns left in unlocked vehicles are a major source of weapons used in crimes in the city.
— DENEEN SMITH
