Police continue investigation into shooting after man discovered injured early Saturday

Kenosha police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Downtown early Saturday.
The man, whose injury was not life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital following the 4 a.m. incident in the 900 block of 49th Street, according to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff of the Kenosha Police Departent.
No suspect description was immediately available.
Police continue to investigate the shooting, he said.
Terry Flores
Reporter
Followed notifications
