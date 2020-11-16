Police continue to look into weekend shooting that left man injured

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 26-year-old Kenosha man injured.

Police Lt. Tim Schaal said the 26-year-old was at a party at a home on the area of 6000 block of 19th Avenue at Saturday when he and another person got into a verbal argument. The man was then shot. Police received the call about the shooting at about 7:50 p.m.

Schaal said the injured man was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He said his injuries are serious but not life threatening. He remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Detectives are continuing to work on the case and said no one is in custody, Schaal said.

Authorities said they are seeking help from the public and that anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Kurt Zurcher at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

