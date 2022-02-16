 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate bomb threat at Bradford High School

Kenosha Police on Wednesday morning responded to Bradford High School for what they later determined was a "noncredible" bomb threat.

Police Lt. Joe Nosalik confirmed the call regarding a potential threat came at 9:20 a.m. The investigation showed there wasn't any threat, but Nosalik said the department is continuing to try and find the person responsible.

"We're going to investigate this as thoroughly as possible," he said. "If we can verify who called in this threat, we'll seek charges of making terrorist threats, even if the call originated from out of state."

A statement issued by Kenosha Unified School District indicated students and staff were put on a "hold" while police investigated, which means they were not allowed to move about the building.

In a follow-up "robo call" by Principal, Brian Geiger confirmed later the investigation had been completed, the hold was lifted and the school day returned to normal activities.

