Police investigating shooting of 20-year-old man; injury not life-threatening

Kenosha Police continued an investigation into an early morning shooting that injured one man near 60th Street and 32nd Avenue on Sunday.

According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the shooting at about 2:10 am. when the man suffered a single gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening.

Police said cooperation from those involved in the incident was limited.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kenosha Police Department’s detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333

