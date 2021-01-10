 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating shooting of 20-year-old man; injury not life-threatening
View Comments
alert developing top story

Police investigating shooting of 20-year-old man; injury not life-threatening

{{featured_button_text}}
Lt. Nosalik.jpg

Kenosha Police continued an investigation into an early morning shooting that injured one man near 60th Street and 32nd Avenue on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the shooting at about 2:10 am. when the man suffered a single gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening.

Police said cooperation from those involved in the incident was limited.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kenosha Police Department’s detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333

+1 
Kenosha Police News
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert