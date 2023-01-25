Police investigating 'suspicious' death in northern Kenosha

The Kenosha Police Department is awaiting autopsy results after the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a garage Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Jeff Galley said the KPD responded for an unconscious/not breathing man in a garage Tuesday at about 3:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue.

Galley said the death is being treated as suspicious and the Detective Bureau responded to the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled as the cause of death is currently unknown. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.