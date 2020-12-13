Police looking for man alleged to have stolen delivery driver's car

Police are seeking a man alleged to have stolen a Door Dash driver’s car when the driver stopped to pick up an order.

Richard A Issleb III, 21, of Kenosha, was charged Friday with felony theft. A $10,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police were called to a Chipotle, 9370 76th St., on Oct. 3 for a report of a stolen vehicle. A Door Dash driver told police he was picking up orders from Chipotle and another restaurant in the same complex when his car was stolen.

The man said he left his Hyundai Sonata running and went into Chipotle. The order was not ready so he waited three minutes before picking it up and going outside to find his car was gone.

According to the criminal complaint, security video showed a man later identified as Issleb get into the Hyundai and drive away. Video from inside the restaurant showed the man identified as Issleb made a purchase inside the restaurant just before walking out and getting into the car. Credit card records showed Issleb had made the purchase.

Police tried to find Issleb at his home on several occasions but have not been able to located him.

