Police News

Pot-growing operation found
TWIN LAKES — Village police following a tip served a warrant on a home found an alleged marijuana growing operation in a closet.
Shawn Runnfeldt, 35, of Spring Grove, Ill., was charged Monday with maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony THC possession with intent to deliver charges.
According to the criminal complaint, police served a warrant on a home on the 1500 block of Skinner Drive on Sept. 28, seeking the warrant after a “concerned individual” showed police photographs of marijuana plants growing in the home.
At the residence, police found a hydroponic growing system with 18 marijuana plants in a bedroom closet, along with 1,185 grams of marijuana in a tote and a safe containing marijuana seeds.
They also found a vacuum sealing system and THC wax.
Runnfeldt’s bond was set at $1,500.
Auto parts store robbed
KENOSHA — City police are investigating an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 8025 22nd Ave. Police said a man walked into the store at about 8 p.m. Sunday and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.
Guns stolen from vehicles
KENOSHA — Police are warning — again — that gun owners should not leave guns in unlocked cars.
Kenosha Police said there have been a series of entries into parked, unlocked vehicles over the last two days on Kenosha’s west side. In two cases, one on the 9800 block of 70th Street and one on the 6800 block of 106th Avenue, thieves took handguns that were left in unlocked cars.
Police have repeatedly warned that guns left in unlocked vehicles are a major source of weapons used in crimes in the city.
Man facing fifth OWI charge
WHEATLAND — A New Munster man is being held on $10,000 after he was charged with his operating while intoxicated for the fifth time after crashing into a parked vehicle.
Clayton Ohlrich, 57, is alleged to have crashed a Jeep into a van parked on the 34700 block of Geneva Road Sunday night, hitting the van so hard it was pushed 50 feet down the road. Ohlrich is alleged to have driven away, leaving the Jeep’s bumper and license plate behind at the crash scene, according to the criminal complaint. The Jeep was found parked behind a garage a few blocks away.
A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy found Ohlrich at his home two houses from the garage. Ohlrich has a revoked driver’s license. According to the complaint he told the deputy he said he had been drinking at a bar and was driving home. He knew he hit something but did not realize it was a vehicle.
Ohlich was charged with driving on a revoked license and operating while intoxicated-fifth offense. His most recent OWI conviction was in 2009, according to the complaint.
— DENEEN SMITH
