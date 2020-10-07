Police News

KENOSHA — Police are warning — again — that gun owners should not leave guns in unlocked cars.

Kenosha Police said there have been a series of entries into parked, unlocked vehicles over the last two days on Kenosha’s west side. In two cases, one on the 9800 block of 70th Street and one on the 6800 block of 106th Avenue, thieves took handguns that were left in unlocked cars.

Police have repeatedly warned that guns left in unlocked vehicles are a major source of weapons used in crimes in the city.

Man facing fifth OWI charge

WHEATLAND — A New Munster man is being held on $10,000 after he was charged with his operating while intoxicated for the fifth time after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Clayton Ohlrich, 57, is alleged to have crashed a Jeep into a van parked on the 34700 block of Geneva Road Sunday night, hitting the van so hard it was pushed 50 feet down the road. Ohlrich is alleged to have driven away, leaving the Jeep’s bumper and license plate behind at the crash scene, according to the criminal complaint. The Jeep was found parked behind a garage a few blocks away.