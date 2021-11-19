 Skip to main content
Police: Person taken to hospital after shooting on 61st Street

Kenosha police confirmed Friday afternoon that a person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in the 1100 block of 61st Street.

The incident was reported to police around 3:30 p.m.

There was no indication that the shooting was in any way connected to the Rittenhouse verdict.

This is a developing story. The Kenosha news will post more information as it becomes available.

