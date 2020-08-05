Police seek suspect in overdose cases, court briefs

During a high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, Backhaus struck another vehicle when he went through a red light at Highway E and Green Bay Road. As he attempted a right turn, the van skidded across the road, flipped and came to rest on its roof.

Backhaus admitted to using heroin and drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Police also found marijuana and two pipes in the van.

Case in sexual assault continues

A request by the defense attorney for a DNA expert to have time to review additional evidence Wednesday led to a continuation of a felony second-degree sexual assault case against a 40-year-old Kenosha man.

Cody Glogovsky will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for further proceedings on Oct. 7, at 9 a.m.

Glogovsky, who was charged in February and remains in custody, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The criminal complaint states the defendant bought the girl, another girl and a 17-year-old boy alcohol and then brought them back to his apartment where they continued drinking.

At some point, the victim went into a bedroom, and when the two other teens went to check on her, they allegedly found Glogovsky sexually assaulting the girl, who appeared to be unconscious.