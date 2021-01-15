Police seek suspect who lost shoe when sporting goods store employee thwarted theft attempt

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking a suspect who tried to rob a local sporting goods store before an employee prevented the would-be thief from taking more than $1,000 in merchandise.
The suspect fled the scene wearing just one shoe.
The robbery attempt occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St. in the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge, when the man entered the store and started grabbing items, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The suspect then placed the items in a basket and attempted to walk out of the shop without paying for them.
“The worker confronted him in the vestibule area and a bit of a struggle ensued,” Andrews said of the store employee who thwarted the robbery. The suspect then ran out of the store and entered a newer model Ford F-150 pickup, dark silver or black in color, with possible Illinois plates, he said.
Police described the suspect as a Black man, who stands about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a yellow and black baseball cap, puffy-style white- and blue-colored jacket, dark-colored denim pants and white Reebok sneakers, according to Andrews. He did not appear to have a weapon.
The store employee was not seriously injured in the incident.
“(The suspect) had over $1,000 worth of products, but in the struggle with the employee, he ended up dropping it all. He didn’t get away with anything,” Andrews said. “But, he ended up losing a shoe.”
Police encourage anyone with information on the incident to call them at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 800-807-TIPS (8477) or 262-656-7333.
Fave 5: Reporter Deneen Smith shares her favorite stories of 2020
2020 was a year like no other for the United States and for Kenosha in particular.
The focus of the world fell on our city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, the subsequent protest, two days of rioting that left the business center of Uptown in ruins, and the arrival of armed militia members in the city during unrest and the fatal shooting of two men by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.
The county was a focus in the contentious presidential election, a swing county in a swing state, with two visits by President Donald Trump and one by President Elect Joe Biden.
And the county was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin had one of the highest infection rates in the United States and Kenosha had one of the highest infection rates in the state. By Dec. 10, more than 1 of every 1,000 Kenosha residents - 173 people -had died of the virus.
The stories I chose included one on a man who was nearly killed by racially-motivated violence a month before the Blake shooting. I was moved by his openness in talking about the attack and by heartbreak over the racist words that preceded it.
Another story focused on the reaction of residents of Uptown in the early morning following rioting there as firefighters were continuing to battle fires.
I included a story that was part of a series in the Kenosha News focusing on individual residents experience with racism in the city and their hopes for change.
Another story focuses on one family hit by the pandemic, one of many families in Kenosha who had multiple family members die in November, the most deadly month of the pandemic.
Last I chose a story outside of the dominant storylines of the year, this one about a woman who used preparation and a calm attitude to survive an almost unthinkably frightening experience when she was swept from a boat on Lake Michigan at night during a terrible storm.
Cleveland Carr narrowly survived a violent attack by his roommate who first threatened him using a racial slur.
Sarah Pederson was swept off a sailboat in Lake Michigan at night during a storm. Her attitude and her preparedness helped her survive.
Five members of the same family hit with COVID-19, two die, in a story that shows the impact of the pandemic on local families
Residents of Uptown were on the streets at dawn watching firefighters continue to put out fires set during rioting in the neighborhood
In the aftermath of protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the Kenosha News spoke to local resi…