Police seek suspect who lost shoe when sporting goods store employee thwarts robbery
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police Thursday continued seeking a suspect who tried to rob a local sporting goods store before an employee prevented the would-be thief from taking more than $1,000 in merchandise and fleeing the scene wearing just one shoe.

The robbery attempt occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St. in the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge, when the man entered the store and started grabbing items, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The suspect then placed the items in a basket and attempted to walk out of the shop without paying for them.

“The worker confronted him in the vestibule area and a bit of a struggle ensued,” Andrews said of the store employee who thwarted the robbery. The suspect then ran out of the store and entered a newer model Ford F-150, dark silver or black in color, with possible Illinois plates, he said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, who stands about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a yellow and black baseball cap, puffy-style white- and blue-colored jacket, dark-colored denim pants and white Reebok sneakers, according to Andrews. He did not appear to have a weapon.

The store employee was not seriously injured in the incident.

“(The suspect) had over $1,000 worth of products, but in the struggle with the employee, he ended up dropping it all. He didn’t get away with anything,” Andrews said. “But, he ended up losing a shoe.”

Police encourage anyone with information on the incident to call them at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 800-807-TIPS (8477) or 262-656-7333.

