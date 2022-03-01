Police seeking woman involved in Wal-Mart disturbance; $1,000 reward possible if arrest made

SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a woman who created a disturbance Monday night at the Wal-Mart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd.

According to a video that was circulating widely by Monday night on social media, the woman was seen wildly throwing candles and yelling, including expletives.

Sgt. David Wright said Tuesday police are looking to speak to that woman, who was seen leaving the store in a white Toyota Prius with damage to its right rear passenger side before deputies arrived.

"She was in there throwing candles and causing a big disturbance," Wright said. "By the time our squads had gotten there, she had left. We're just trying to figure out who she is and obviously speak with her."

Wright said should officers locate the woman, it's likely she could face charges such as disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Several candles appeared to be damaged or destroyed during the woman's outburst.

The video also shows nobody stepping in to stop the woman, but doing something like that as a member of the public reaches a "gray" area, as far as anything an average citizen could face in the way of potential legal troubles, Wright said.

"It depends on if she was potentially going to hurt somebody," he said. "(In that case), I think they would probably be fine, detaining her until police arrived. If she was actively hurting people, I don't think they would have an issue with that.

"Breaking stuff in the store is kind of in the 'gray' area of, should I restrain this person because she's smashing things?'"

The investigation is ongoing, Wright said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information that leads to an arrest.

