Police stop suspects attempting to flee in reported stolen vehicle, make drug arrest
Police stop suspects attempting to flee in reported stolen vehicle, make drug arrest

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Authorities arrested three people who fled an officer attempting to make a traffic stop that began in the village when the driver later crashed the reported stolen vehicle into a median in the 6000 block of Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

Arrested were two men, ages 18 and 23, and a 17-year-old boy in the 2:30 a.m. incident Wednesday, which began in the 9900 block of Sheridan Road, according to Sgt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Both men are expected to face charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent as passengers and obstructing, he said. Police also recommended bail jumping charges and an arrest on a felony warrant for the older suspect. The boy is expected to face charges of felony fleeing and eluding, driving a stolen vehicle, obstructing and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, he said.

Officers from the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted village police in apprehending the suspects.

According to Quever, as the vehicle traveled into the city it struck the curbed median at 60th Street and Green Bay Road. At the time, four suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Pleasant Prairie Police Officer Zach Dutter who initiated the traffic stop tracked down and apprehended two of the suspects after a short foot chase. The third suspect was arrested a short time later. All three suspects were in custody before 3 a.m.

The fourth suspect, Quever said, is still at large.

During his initial attempt to stop the vehicle, Dutter noticed the 2019 Kia Optima’s headlights being turned off to avoid him, according to Quever.

“That sparked his attention and the officer ended up trying to make the traffic stop and it fled,” he said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Milwaukee. It was recovered and towed to the village police department at 8600 Green Bay Road.

“There’s definitely a good amount of stolen vehicles that are on the roadways and our officers are always looking for them,” Quever said.

