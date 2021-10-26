Possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling could alter current trial schedule in Mark Jensen case

As the court is preparing for a new trial for Jensen, prosecutors surprised Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas with word that the United States Supreme Court may be taking up the issue of the letter.

“I wasn’t aware that the Supreme Court was considering this,” Milisauskas said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 'longshot' request

In August, attorneys with the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to take up the issue of whether fear of a future crime would be “testimonial hearsay.” The state is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether Julie Jensen’s letter and voicemail should be considered as evidence.

The request was a longshot. The Supreme Court receives about 7,000 requests to review cases each year and takes only 100 to 150 of them.

But at a hearing last week, special prosecutor Robert Jambois told Milisauskas that since the court has now asked for a defense response to the state’s petition — and asked that they file that response more quickly than the deadline the defense has requested — it makes it more likely that the Supreme Court will take up the case. The court is asking for a defense response to be filed by Nov. 9.