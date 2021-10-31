Pretrial publicity turns a spotlight on longtime Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder

He is known locally for speaking his mind in the courtroom, and for giving defendants stern, and sometimes painful to listen to, lectures during sentencing.

But attorneys who have regularly appeared in his courtroom say the recent criticism of the judge is off-base, some saying that his decisions on motions in the Rittenhouse case reflect Schroeder’s focus on making sure defendants can present their case at trial.

Kenosha-based defense attorney Terry Rose has been practicing law for 54 years, spending more time than any other lawyer in Schroeder’s courtroom. “I think he’s very fair during the course of a trial and allows a criminal defendant to present his case,” Rose said. “Judge Schroeder is one who is very cognizant of individual liberty … he is very respectful of the Bill of Rights and willing to enforce those rights.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another seasoned southeast Wisconsin defense attorney, who did want to be identified by name, said Schroeder has a reputation in the area as a tough judge, but that reputation is focused on sentencing, not on the way he oversees trials.