Primary suspect in 29th Avenue homicide found dead in Chicago

Akalin urged her to come to his house if she felt unsafe. “Okay cool, thank you,” she answered. “I have my gun but really don’t want to use it other than at a gun range.”

Sznitko’s sister said Sznitko had been expressing concern about her safety concerning Andino to members of her family for several months.

Viola said Kenosha Police were called to Sznitko’s home in July for a call regarding Andino. He said Andino was not at the house at the time and no arrests were made.

Sznitko grew up in Libertyville, Ill. Her neighbors said she moved to her home in Kenosha about five years ago, and said she had been working as an accountant remotely from her home. “She was a sweet, caring and funny girl,” said Sznitko’s sister.

Neighbors on her street said they were used to seeing her out walking her dog several times a day, and said the last time they saw her outside was Saturday. On Sunday, they said, there was loud music coming from her home, which they said was unusual, and her blinds were drawn.

Viola said Sznitko’s death remains under investigation.

Additional investigation