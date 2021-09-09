Primary suspect in 29th Avenue homicide found dead in Chicago

A man police call the primary suspect in the death of a Kenosha woman took his own life Wednesday during a standoff with Chicago Police.
Kenosha Police identified the woman who was killed as Janine M. Sznitko. Police said Sznitko, 35, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was found dead in her home, in the 7500 block of 29th Avenue, on Tuesday after her employer called police asking for a welfare check when she did not report to work.
Police on Thursday said Roberto Andino, 51, the primary suspect in Sznitko’s death, was found dead in Chicago Wednesday afternoon. Police in Chicago reported to media there that Andino died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police at a hotel on the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said investigators in Kenosha had asked police in Chicago to check several hotels in areas of the city where they believed Andino may have fled. Chicago officers found Sznitko’s missing 2021 black Kia Sportage at the hotel, leading to the standoff.
In the months before her death, Sznitko had told friends and family she was worried about Andino.
“Sorry, I’ve been dealing with some major personal issues. If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in the text two months ago to her friend Fahri Akalin, giving Andino’s birthdate and describing him. “I’ve made a report on him already but the cops said they can’t do anything until there is a trail of evidence.”
Akalin urged her to come to his house if she felt unsafe. “Okay cool, thank you,” she answered. “I have my gun but really don’t want to use it other than at a gun range.”
Sznitko’s sister said Sznitko had been expressing concern about her safety concerning Andino to members of her family for several months.
Viola said Kenosha Police were called to Sznitko’s home in July for a call regarding Andino. He said Andino was not at the house at the time and no arrests were made.
Sznitko grew up in Libertyville, Ill. Her neighbors said she moved to her home in Kenosha about five years ago, and said she had been working as an accountant remotely from her home. “She was a sweet, caring and funny girl,” said Sznitko’s sister.
Neighbors on her street said they were used to seeing her out walking her dog several times a day, and said the last time they saw her outside was Saturday. On Sunday, they said, there was loud music coming from her home, which they said was unusual, and her blinds were drawn.
Viola said Sznitko’s death remains under investigation.
Additional investigation
Police also continue to investigate the death of Chrishon D Wright, who was shot just before 7 p.m. on Labor Day outside a home in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. According to witnesses, Wright, 23, was shot in the chest at close range in what appeared to be a targeted attack.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about either homicide to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.