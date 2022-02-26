Prison ordered for fourth OWI conviction filed against Racine woman

A 37-year-old Racine woman, currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for her third drunken driving conviction, was sentenced Feb. 17 to another 15 months for her fourth OWI after she was arrested in May 2021 after a traffic stop in Somers.
Alyssa Wells, who currently is incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, had earlier pleaded guilty to the felony OWI charge and was sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
Wells, who will serve her latest sentence consecutively to the third OWI conviction, also was placed on extended supervision for six months, fined $3,106, had her driver’s license revoked for three years and was ordered to install an ignition interlocking device on any vehicle she owns for three years.
As part of the plea agreement, misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked and failing to install an ignition interlocking device were dismissed and read into the record.
Wells was arrested May 14, 2021, after a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol in Somers observed her vehicle pass him northbound in the 700 block of Sheridan Road without a front license plate.
People are also reading…
According to the criminal complain, as the deputy followed Wells, the deputy observed her vehicle weaving within its lane as she drove well below the speed limit. She reportedly admitted she had consumed several alcoholic beverages about two to three hours earlier.
Wells, who did not have a valid driver’s license, stated she was on her way to pick up a friend, but could not remember who her friend was or where she was supposed to be meeting that friend. When the deputy asked if she knew where she was, Wells states she was on Green Bay Road in Racine County, the complaint states.
Court records show Wells has previous OWI convictions in 2012 and two in 2019, all in Racine County.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marques Enrique Ortiz
Marques Enrique Ortiz, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Perez
Richard Perez, 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shavale J. Powell
Shavale J. Powell, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
Neeko L. Fernandez
Neeko L. Fernandez, 2400 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.