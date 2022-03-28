Prison ordered for Kenosha man in fourth OWI conviction

A fourth drunken driving offense will send a 38-year-old Kenosha man to prison for the next three years/.

Johnny D. Sanderson, of the 4200 block of 21st Avenue, also will serve three years on extended supervision, according the sentence imposed Feb. 24 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Sanderson, who was given credit for 256 days he’s been confined in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest, also was fined $1,800 plus court costs.

In addition, he had his driver’s license revoked for three years and must install an ignition interlocking device on any vehicle he owns for three years.

Court records show that Sanderson pleaded guilty to the felony charge Oct. 20, 2021.

As part of the agreement, a misdemeanor charge of operating while revoked was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy traveling northbound last March 24 on Highway B observed the defendant’s vehicle suddenly swerve to the right shoulder, enter the gravel area, then abruptly swerve back to the left and almost crash into a mailbox.

Police arrested the defendant after a series of field sobriety tests.

A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was performed at an area hospital.

Court records indicate that Sanderson has previous drunken driving convictions in 2005 and 2011 in Kenosha County and in 2018 in Lake County, Ill.

