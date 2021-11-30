Prison term given to Genoa City man for fifth OWI offense; also has charge pending in drug death

The case against a 34-year-old Genoa City man in a 2019 drug death continues to proceed in Kenosha County Circuit Court. But on Monday, that same defendant was sent to prison on a separate matter.

Judge Bruce E. Schroeder sentenced Skye R. Paice, of the 9100 block of 393rd Avenue, to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in July to his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Paice also will be on extended supervision for three years, and his driver's license has been revoked for three years.

According to the criminal complaint:

A caller notified police dispatch that a person in a gray Chevrolet had gotten out of a ditch and was traveling on Highway K. A Twin Lakes Police officer reported that he saw a vehicle that had lost both of its side mirrors in front of a residence on Highway F.

Police spoke to a witness, who observed the vehicle traveling at about 70 miles per hour on Highway F as it crashed into an orange road-closed construction sign.

When officers located Paice, they observed a strong odor of intoxicants. The defendant stated he had consumed six drinks at work and drove home. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication.

Results of that test were not provided in the criminal complaint. Court records show that Paice has previous drunken-driving convictions in 2005, 2008 and 2017 in Kenosha County and in 2017 in Racine County.

Other pending case

In the other pending case, Paice is charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide for the June 7, 2019, death of a man in the Bristol.

Court records indicate that a motion hearing is set in that matter for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. before Schroeder. Jury selection in that case will be held Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. If convicted, Paice faces a maximum prison term of 40 years, plus 20 years of extended supervision, and a fine of $100,000.

According to that criminal complaint:

A deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded to a Bristol residence for a report of an unconscious male. The officer was unable to locate a pulse.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall later ruled the man had died from acute mixed ethanol and drug (cocaine and fentanyl) toxicity.

During the investigation, police spoke to a man who may have given the victim pills. That man indicated it was Paice who provided the drug. Authorities spoke to another man who said he was with the victim when he purchased the pills from the defendant in the parking lot of an area restaurant.

Another man gave investigators a statement and said the night before the victim's death, the victim reached out to him asking if he knew where he could get cocaine. The man told the victim to ask Paice, who said he could sell that to him.

Authorities later spoke to a man who said he purchased the same pills from Paice. The man confirmed that he became very sick after he took the pills. He believed he was buying Percocet but thought they were actually fentanyl, the complaint states.

The pills were taken to a lab for testing, and a report indicated the recovered pills contained fentanyl.

Paice had been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond in the drug-related case, court records show.

