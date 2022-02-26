Probation grated Kenosha man charged in 2020 shooting

One of five Kenosha men charged in a January 2020 gang shooting reached a plea agreement Feb. 16 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Daileon Bryant, 21, of the 1100 block of 61st Street, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of harboring/aiding a felon and was placed on 18 months probation by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

As part of the plea agreement, nine felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed. The felony charge Bryant pleaded to carried a maximum prison term of 18 months and two years extended supervision.

Two other co-defendants, Roosevelt Allen IV, 18, of the 6000 block of 24th Avenue, and DeShun Jackson, 22, of the 6000 block of Sheridan Road, previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and were sentenced by Schroeder to 10 years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision.

Jaru A. Watson, 22, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces a possible prison sentence of five years, followed by five years extended supervision when he sentenced April 7, at 11 a.m., by Schroeder.

A $50,000 bench warrant was issued in January for a fifth defendant, James Daniels IV, 22, of the 7800 block of 29th Avenue. He faces nine felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, two women and their six children and grandchildren were inside a home in the 1800 block of 62nd Street on Jan. 17, 2020, when they heard gunfire and a living room window shattered. Police found 11 bullet holes in the house, and several bullets were found inside the living and dining rooms.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police, in the complaint, stated they believed the gunfire was actually intended for the house next door as part of a gang dispute.

A witness reportedly told police she saw people outside the house in a nearby alley after hearing the shots, including one who had a gun in his hand. Police found security video that showed a Jeep park in the alley just before the shooting, according to the complaint. Three people exited, the video showed, walked toward 62nd Street, and then they ran back to the Jeep minutes later. Daniels and Bryant stayed inside the vehicle, while Jackson, Watson and Allen all exited, the complaint states.

Daniels reportedly told police he knew those three all had guns on them, because they had shown him the guns while they were inside Bryant’s house. Daniels said he heard several gunshots from the area where the three had walked.

