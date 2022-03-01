Probation ordered for man convicted of fourth OWI

A 66-year-old Kenosha man, charged last year with his fourth drunken driving offense, reached a plea agreement Feb. 24 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

As part of that agreement, Jerry W. Shields, who currently is incarcerated at the Kenosha County Detention Center, will spend two years on probation, according to a sentence imposed by Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Shields pleaded guilty to felony OWI, and misdemeanor counts of failure to install an ignition interlocking device and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with a forfeiture for unreasonable and imprudent speed were dismissed and read into the record.

As part of the probation, Milisauskas imposed a 336-day jail sentence, but gave Shields credit for time served. Shields also was fined $4,480.50, had his driver's license revoked for three years and was ordered to install an ignition interlocking device on any vehicle he owns for three years.

The felony OWI charge carried a maximum possible prison term of three years, followed by three years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy March 25, 2021, observed Shields’ Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling faster than 55 miles per hour on Highway K near 240th Avenue at the Paddock Lake/Brighton municipal border. The deputy reported that he had to reach speeds in excess of 80 mph to catch up and make the traffic stop.

When deputies checked the defendant’s driving record, they learned he was required to have an ignition interlocking device installed because of his previous DUI convictions.

Shields told deputies the unit was disconnected “because it was locked out and I needed to drive.” He also stated the last time he had consumed alcohol was about eight hours earlier.

The defendant failed a series of field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.78. Because of his previous convictions, Shields cannot test higher than a BAC of 0.02.

Police also found two metal pipes, both with burned marijuana inside, behind the front passenger seat.

Court records indicate that Shields has previous drunken driving convictions in 2006 and 2008 in Illinois and in 2017 in Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.