Probation ordered in 2021 fleeing case

A 24-year-old Twin Lakes man, who led police on a chase into Illinois late last year, will spend two years on probation.
Court records show that Cody M. Thompson, of the 100 block of N. Lake Avenue, also must pay $879 in restitution in a separate misdemeanor case against him.
The felony fleeing charge that Thompson pleaded guilty to last November carried a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.
Two traffic citations issued to Thompson after his arrest were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Thompson was arrested Oct. 4, 2021, after he failed to stop at a stop sign at 336th Avenue in the Town of Randall, according to a criminal complaint. The chase lasted almost three miles and continued into Illinois on Highway 173 when it was terminated.
The complaint also states that Thompson told police he had just been released from parole and "didn't want to have any interactions with law enforcement," and that's why he fled. Thompson has a previous felony conviction in 2019 for felony burglary in Cook County, Ill.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 18
Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials.
Marques Enrique Ortiz
Marques Enrique Ortiz, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Perez
Richard Perez, 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shavale J. Powell
Shavale J. Powell, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
Neeko L. Fernandez
Neeko L. Fernandez, 2400 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.