The prosecution and defense clashed in court during the first day of the high-profile jury trial of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside of his apartment in spring 2020 in a jealous rage.

Both the prosecution and defense offered opening arguments Tuesday before Judge Bruce Schroeder and a jury of nine women and five men in the trial of Zachariah J. Anderson.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. inside of his Wood Creek apartment on the city’s north side in May 2020 because he began having a romantic relationship with his ex girlfriend, Sadie Beacham. Gutierrez went missing on May 17, 2020 and his body has never been found.

Anderson, a father of three, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking, all felonies. On Tuesday he appeared in court wearing a navy suit and with hair pulled back by a tie.

Anderson shook his head numerous times and seemed to mumble under his breathe as the prosecution made its opening argument.

District Attorney Michael Graveley is serving as prosecutor. Anderson is represented by a team of defense attorneys including Nicole Muller and Kirk Obear.

Gutierrez, a 40-year-old father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture, according to prosecutors.

Police focused on Anderson after his girlfriend reported that he — her former partner — had been stalking her after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after a police investigation reportedly found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle. Authorities indicated a spot of blood found in the van was a DNA match to the victim. A patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.

Authorities indicated that burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing may have been burned.

Opening arguments

Graveley said Anderson acted “jealous” and “irrational” in the weeks and days before the disappearance of Gutierrez. He also said Anderson wanted to feel like “I’m still in control” over Beacham even though they had broken up.

Gravely said Anderson tracked Beacham’s movements with a phone app, harassed her and had other spy on her on his behalf because he was upset Beacham was beginning a relationship Gutierez, who he also reportedly described in racist language.

“Boy, does she see a lot of blood,” Graveley said of when Beacham entered Gutierrez’s apartment. He said investigators found blood on multiple surfaces in multiple rooms and in various quantities.

Muller, however, said Anderson is being prosecuted because the prosecution chose him to be “their main character.”

“They ignored, and by they I mean law enforcement, ignored legitimate leads and follow-ups, suspicious people and they ignored that because on May 19, 2020 when law enforcement met with Sadie outside Mr. Gutierrez’s apartment she said my ‘ex had something to do with it.’ And they said, ‘Great, let’s run with it. We’re going to try and build a case around him even if we don’t have a body, we have no explanation of what happened to him, we have no explanation of where Mr. Anderson would have put a body. We’re going to run with him?’”

Muller continued: “So what did they ignore? They ignored Ms. Beacham.”

“She had only been dating this guy for a couple months,” Muller said. “This guy was dating other people. They only saw each other every other weekend, some weekends. It wasn’t a hot and heavy relationship like the state wants it to purport. The evidence isn’t going to show that. She had only been dating this guy for a couple months, a guy she met off of Facebook dating and decides I haven’t heard from him I’m going to go to his house in the middle of the day when he would be working to see what’s up.”

To some in the court it seemed to suggest it could have been possible Beacham could have arranged to have someone kill Gutierrez to frame Anderson.

These statements caused a stir in court and Muller didn’t finish her opening remarks.

“The name Sadie Beacham has been associated with this jury with being involved with planning a homicide of this individual. That’s in direct violation,” Graveley said. “I believe this to be an improper argument. I don’t think it can be cured at this point.”

Graveley said he believes a mistrial was appropriate because Muller’s statements were in violation of caselaw established by State v. Denny.

“This can’t be remedied,” Graveley said.

After lunch, both sides appeared again before Schroeder where Graveley again asked for a mistrial.

Schroeder said he had not yet ruled on the motion for a mistrial but would hear arguments about the matter and how the trial would move forward on Wednesday afternoon. They will also address any evidence that could implicate any other individual in the homicide.

The jury will return Thursday morning.

However, if Schroeder sides with the prosecution for the mistrial it would be the second one in the case against Anderson.

In early 2022 a difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for Anderson led to a mistrial and delayed the case.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.