Prosecution, defense make closing arguments in Mark Jensen's homicide retrial

The high-profile jury retrial of Mark D. Jensen is nearing its end.

The prosecution and defense offered their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday in the fourth week of the trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Mark Jensen, now 63, is accused of poisoning his wife with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her to death by turning her face down in their bed and sitting on top of her in December 1998.

Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 during a very lengthy trial for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront in Pleasant Prairie. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The prosecution, led by the special prosecutor who successfully convicted Mark Jensen during his first trial, allege Mark Jensen killed the mother of his two young sons in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and later married.

They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and an intense obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a coworker in their home years before, along with other marital issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and harassing phone calls, according to prosecutors. They also highlighted Mark Jensen's reported fascination with male appendages after his wife's affair, which he drew thousands of pictures of in a notebook and catalogued images of such on a computer.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. They also said it's not illegal to collect pornography or engage in an affair.

The jury of nine men and seven women has remained engaged throughout the trial, taking notes and paying attention to witnesses. The jury of 16 will be whittled down to 12 when four alternates are dismissed.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving again as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Milisauskas read jury instructions before the closing arguments were presented. He told them only to consider evidence presented during the trial.

Prosecution's closing argument

Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeil presented the state's closing argument. She spoke passionately for over an hour.

"Twenty twenty-three, this year, is the 25th year stolen from Julie Jensen," McNeil said. "Birthdays, and Christmases and new school years and graduations all taken from her. When a person dies their family is devastated, their friends mourn them and remember them, and after all this time Ruth Vorwald, the first witness, cried thinking of Julie and remembering her death. After all this time, we heard from Angela Martinelli, Kim Noble, Carrie Ashley, Eric and Laura Schoor, Therese DeFazio, David and Sharon Nehring. We saw the videos of Ted and Margaret Wojt, Marion Pacetti. Many, many good and wonderful people have died tragic deaths but not many people after all this time would have so many friends and neighbors coming forward to tell you about them. To tell you what a kind, loving and devoted person they were, as Julie Jensen was."

McNeil said such testimony from friends and neighbors "matters in this case."

"Yes, it is possible that even a mother with young children might end her own life. But that is not the evidence in this case," McNeil said. "The evidence we have is that Julie told Ted Wojt, Margaret Wojt, Therese DeFazio and the defendant's own sister, Laura Koster, about her fears that the defendant would kill her. Julie took pictures of things that troubled her in the defendant's day planner and gave them to the police."

McNeil said Mark Jensen "tormented" and "punished" Julie Jensen for years because he never forgave her for an affair she had in the early 1990s with Perry Tarica.

McNeil said Mark Jensen "found her replacement and then killed her."

McNeil also brought up Kelly LaBonte, who Mark Jensen was having a sexual affair with in the months before his wife's death.

"What a convenient suicide this was for Mark Jensen," McNeil added. "Kelly LaBonte wasn't just an affair. She was Julie's replacement. That happened, and it happened almost immediately, even without regard for appearances. The defendant didn't have to worry about losing custody of his kids or child support or alimony. How convenient. As an added bonus he stood to gain $100,000 in life insurance money, even if Julie's death was ruled a suicide. Julie's death was so convenient for the defendant that he couldn't even resist high-fiving his father after he got his house back from the police. He couldn't wait to throw away Julie's possessions to make room for Kelly. What excellent timing Julie's suicide was for the defendant. The timing was so good that she died before the kids got home on December 3 so the defendant didn't have to worry anymore about David's pleas for his mother."

McNeil said Mark Jensen "hated her."

"What the defendant did to kill his wife is almost past understanding, except he hated her," McNeil said.

Defense's closing argument

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of three defense attorneys including Bridget Krause, Jeremy Perri and Mackenzie Renner.

Perri offered the defense's closing argument to the "attentive" and "serious" group of jurors.

"I'm not going to yell and shout about penis pictures. I don't yell and shout about really anything. During this trial we've tried to be measured and analytical. And that's how I'm going to try and approach this as well because this man is charged with homicide, and emotional appeals that cloud the relevant evidence is not what's needed," Perri said. "In thinking about all the things that have been presented, in trying to organize it, the photos, the harassment, the penis drawings, that was a lot of it. How much of it is actually relevant to the prosecution's allegation that Mark Jensen committed first-degree intentional homicide? I think a lot of it is meaningless. A lot of it serves no purpose other than an attempt to establish that Mark Jensen had pornography in 2002 on his computer that the prosecution has a problem with."

In this nation, Perri said, defendants have no burden of proving their innocence.

"It's the government that has to prove it before you can be found guilty," Perri said. "The centerpiece of the state's entire prosecution is a lie."

He said the prosecution relied heavily on "confirmation bias."

"Confirmation bias is when someone searches for and interprets information in a way that confirms or supports one's belief," Perri said. "It's not scientific, it's the opposite of scientific. It's not a process that results in a fair assessment of evidence. It's the opposite affair. We see it in the state's bending facts to science, when it should be applying science to the facts. We see it in how Julie Jensen is described by the state. We see it in the systematic ignoring or pretending that certain facts just don't exist."

Reason for new trial

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for this new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen opts not to testify

Mark Jensen chose not to testify, as is his Constitutional right.

Some of the those called to testify by the defense included a forensic pathologist, a medical toxicologist, the Jensen family doctor, a forensic psychiatrist, the Jensen's oldest son and Mark Jensen’s sister.

The prosecution rested last week after calling 38 witnesses to the stand and playing lengthy videos of some of the men and women who testified during the first trial but were unable to testify again or had died.

Among those who testified during the first two weeks of trial for the prosecution included local law enforcement officials, former coworkers of Mark Jensen, former neighbors of the Jensens, a brother of Julie Jensen, medical examiners and inmates who Mark Jensen reportedly told of his alleged actions.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

The case has sparked headlines across the nation with journalists and pundits from across the nation in Kenosha for the retrial.

