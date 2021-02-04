Prosecution: Rittenhouse "believes the rules do not apply to him"

Prosecutors continue to ask a Kenosha County Circuit Court to add another $200,000 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond, arguing Thursday that the teenager “apparently believes the rules do not apply to him.”
Rittenhouse has been free on bond since November after his attorney posted $2 million raised through donations. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, along with additional charges including possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a motion asking Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue a warrant for Rittenhouse's arrest and to increase his bond, alleging Rittenhouse had violated terms of his bond by failing to give the court a correct home address.
According to the prosecution motion, after a mailed court notice to Rittenhouse’s address was returned, Kenosha Police detectives went to the Antioch, Ill., apartment listed as his official address and found the Rittenhouse family no longer rents the apartment. They found another man had been living there since Dec. 14.
Rittenhouse’s bond conditions require that he notify the court of a change of address within 48 hours.
Defense attorneys countered that Rittenhouse has been staying in a “safe house” because of threats and that prosecutors have known for months the teen was no longer at his Antioch address.
The defense motion states that Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, in an email exchange with a defense attorney, declined to agree in November to keep the address of the “safe house” sealed in court records. In that email, Binger states that defense attorneys should file a motion with the judge if they wanted the address secret. They did not do so.
On Thursday, Binger responded to the defense, saying Rittenhouse is being asked to follow the same rules required for all criminal defendants. Binger states that Rittenhouse falsely used his original address on Anita Terrace in Antioch as recently as Jan. 22 when he signed new bond paperwork.
According to Binger, the new home address the defense provided for the court Wednesday is a post office box.
The prosecution argues the public has a right to know where Rittenhouse is living.
“He is, after all, charged with murdering two people and severely injuring a third,” Binger wrote, saying it is rare for a homicide defendant to be out on bond. “Understandably this causes great concern in the community. The public has a right to know where he lives.”
Binger also writes in his response that if Rittenhouse actually believed he could not reveal his real address due to threats to his safety “then the new, innocent occupant of that apartment is now in danger … in essence, he put someone else in jeopardy to protect his own skin.”
Defense: Police offered 'assistance'
In the defense response to the prosecution motion Wednesday, an affidavit from attorney John Pierce claims that Pierce “was approached by a Kenosha Police Department captain," who offered his "assistance” as he filled out paperwork when he posted Rittenhouse’s bond on Nov. 20.
In the affidavit, Pierce states that he was concerned about threats made against Rittenhouse and his family. “The Kenosha Police captain told me that I ‘absolutely should not’ provide the address of the physical location of the Rittenhouse Safe House on the form but instead to provide his home address in Antioch.”
The affidavit gives the name of a Kenosha Police captain.
Kenosha Police dispute that, saying the officer named by Pierce was not a captain in November and was not working the day Rittenhouse posted bond. Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police said in a formal statement that Pierce did speak briefly to a police captain about security concerns the day bond was posted. “That conversation did not include instructions about how to fill out paperwork,” Nosalik wrote, saying it is the responsibility of the defendant to properly fill out paperwork and comply with bond conditions.
Motion decision pending
Now 18, Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old Antioch resident when he came to Kenosha armed with an AR-15 on Aug. 25 during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. His attorneys have maintained that he acted in self defense when he shot the three men, and the teenager has been promoted as a folk hero by gun rights activists and some political conservatives.
As of Thursday afternoon, Schroeder had not responded to the state’s request for the bond increase. The judge could rule on the motions based on the paperwork — as he did on the previous bond modification motion in the case — or request attorneys argue their motions at a hearing.
For now, Rittenhouse is next scheduled to appear in court March 10.