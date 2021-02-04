Prosecution: Rittenhouse "believes the rules do not apply to him"

Binger also writes in his response that if Rittenhouse actually believed he could not reveal his real address due to threats to his safety “then the new, innocent occupant of that apartment is now in danger … in essence, he put someone else in jeopardy to protect his own skin.”

Defense: Police offered 'assistance'

In the defense response to the prosecution motion Wednesday, an affidavit from attorney John Pierce claims that Pierce “was approached by a Kenosha Police Department captain," who offered his "assistance” as he filled out paperwork when he posted Rittenhouse’s bond on Nov. 20.

In the affidavit, Pierce states that he was concerned about threats made against Rittenhouse and his family. “The Kenosha Police captain told me that I ‘absolutely should not’ provide the address of the physical location of the Rittenhouse Safe House on the form but instead to provide his home address in Antioch.”

The affidavit gives the name of a Kenosha Police captain.