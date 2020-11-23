Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse attorney of ethics violation, request gag order

Prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case are accusing a defense attorney in the case of violating ethical rules on pretrial publicity, saying the statements create a risk of prejudicing a jury.

In a motion filed Friday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked county Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to order attorneys on the Rittenhouse case to comply with legal ethics rules that prohibit statements by attorneys that would have a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an impartial trial.” They also asked that the court sanction attorneys on the case who violate the court’s order.

John Pierce, Rittenhouse’s attorney, said he had no comment on the prosecution’s motion.

Out on bond

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill. was released Friday on $2 million bail raised by supporters. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting three men, killing two of them, at protests in Kenosha Aug. 25. The protests followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake during an attempted arrest.