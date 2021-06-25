Prosecutors plan to appeal Chrystul Kizer defense decision to Supreme Court

Prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling that opened the possibility that Chrystul Kizer — accused of murdering a Kenosha man who had been filming sex with her and other underage girls — could use an affirmative defense for sex trafficking victims at her trial.
Kizer made her first court appearance in Kenosha County since the state Appellate Court ruling in early June. The decision by the state District II Court of Appeals found Kizer may be able to use an defense open to sex trafficking victims at her trial if she is able to show her actions were a direct result of the trafficking she experienced. At trial the defense, if allowed, would be similar to a self defense argument.
At a brief status hearing Friday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office is pursuing an appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He said that appeal has not yet been filed, but he anticipates it will be by a July 2 deadline. He asked that Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk put the case on hold while the appeal is decided.
“It’s important to have a firm set of rules decided (through the appeal) before we proceed and have a trial,” Graveley said
Defense attorney Jennifer Bias said the appeal is likely to delay the case for at least several months as the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the appeal, months more if the court takes up the case.
Wisconsin law protects sex trafficking victims from prosecution on issues related to trafficking, but that defense has not been used in a homicide case before.
Graveley said because legal questions involved in the Kizer case are a "first impression" issue in which the statute's meaning has never been considered by the appellate courts, he thinks it is likely the Supreme Court will accept the appeal.
Arguing the affirmative defense issue at the appellate level before Kizer goes to trial will make the strategy more clear for attorneys for both sides. If Kizer is allowed to present the defense, it gives her a better path to acquittal. If she is convicted at trial, the early decisions on the issue by the appellate courts make it less likely her conviction could be overturned on appeal.
“We only want to try the case once,” Bias said.
Victim was target of probe
Kizer was 17 when she was charged in 2018 with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Volar, a man that prosecutors say had been filming sex with underage girls, including Kizer. She is alleged to have shot Volar before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing to Milwaukee in his car.
Volar, 34, had been under investigation by Kenosha Police for child sex trafficking at the time of his death, with police serving a warrant on his home months before after a 15-year-old fled from his house and called police. Investigators seized child pornography from the house, including video Volar filmed himself of his assaults on underage girls. Had he not been killed, Graveley said in a past court appearance, Volar would likely have been charged with child sex assault the week he died.
Theft alleged
But Graveley has argued in earlier court appearances that Kizer’s motivation in allegedly shooting Volar was the theft and was not related to trafficking.
According to court documents, Kizer initially denied killing Volar but later told detectives she shot him because “she had gotten upset and she was tired of him touching her.”
Kizer, who will turn 21 next week, was jailed for two years as her case unfolded, until June 2020 when her $400,000 bond was posted by an advocacy group. She has been living in Milwaukee since her release. Friday’s appearance was her first time appearing in court since being out of custody in Kenosha. Her case has gained widespread attention, with nearly 1.5 million people signing an online petition calling for charges against her to be dropped.
While the case is continuing toward trial, Kizer had earlier written to Wilk that she wanted to accept a plea deal. Graveley told the court the state offered a possible plea agreement that would drop the first-degree intentional homicide charge if Kizer pleaded guilty to felony murder and bail jumping.
If she pleaded guilty to felony murder and bail jumping, Kizer would face a maximum prison sentence of 15½ years. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide at trial, she could be sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison.
Kizer is next scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Oct. 29.
