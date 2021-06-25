 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors plan to appeal Chrystul Kizer defense decision to Supreme Court
alert featured
Chrystul Kizer

Prosecutors plan to appeal Chrystul Kizer defense decision to Supreme Court

{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling that opened the possibility that Chrystul Kizer — accused of murdering a Kenosha man who had been filming sex with her and other underage girls — could use an affirmative defense for sex trafficking victims at her trial.

Kizer made her first court appearance in Kenosha County since the state Appellate Court ruling in early June. The decision by the state District II Court of Appeals found Kizer may be able to use an defense open to sex trafficking victims at her trial if she is able to show her actions were a direct result of the trafficking she experienced. At trial the defense, if allowed, would be similar to a self defense argument.

At a brief status hearing Friday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office is pursuing an appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He said that appeal has not yet been filed, but he anticipates it will be by a July 2 deadline. He asked that  Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk put the case on hold while the appeal is decided.

“It’s important to have a firm set of rules decided (through the appeal) before we proceed and have a trial,” Graveley said

Defense attorney Jennifer Bias said the appeal is likely to delay the case for at least several months as the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the appeal, months more if the court takes up the case. 

Wisconsin law protects sex trafficking victims from prosecution on issues related to trafficking, but that defense has not been used in a homicide case before.

Graveley said because legal questions involved in the Kizer case are a "first impression" issue in which the statute's meaning has never been considered by the appellate courts, he thinks it is likely the Supreme Court will accept the appeal.

Arguing the affirmative defense issue at the appellate level before Kizer goes to trial will make the strategy more clear for attorneys for both sides. If Kizer is allowed to present the defense, it gives her a better path to acquittal. If she is convicted at trial, the early decisions on the issue by the appellate courts make it less likely her conviction could be overturned on appeal.

“We only want to try the case once,” Bias said.

Victim was target of probe

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kizer was 17 when she was charged in 2018 with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Volar, a man that prosecutors say had been filming sex with underage girls, including Kizer. She is alleged to have shot Volar before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing to Milwaukee in his car.

Volar, 34, had been under investigation by Kenosha Police for child sex trafficking at the time of his death, with police serving a warrant on his home months before after a 15-year-old fled from his house and called police. Investigators seized child pornography from the house, including video Volar filmed himself of his assaults on underage girls. Had he not been killed, Graveley said in a past court appearance, Volar would likely have been charged with child sex assault the week he died.

 Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday with a visit to Mexico and a meeting with President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, a key but complicated ally in the Biden administrations efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border.While Lpez Obrador committed in a previous virtual meeting with Harris that the U.S. can count on us to help address the issue of irregular migration, the Mexican president has in the past blamed President Joe Biden for the increase in migration at the border. And he was chummy with his predecessor, President Donald Trump, despite Trumps hardline policies toward migrants. Early last month, he also accused the U.S. of violating Mexicos sovereignty for giving money to non-governmental organizations that were critical of his government.But Harris, in her role dealing with the root causes of increased migration from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as well as Mexico, has sought to strengthen diplomatic relations with the Mexican president. Shes held multiple phone calls and a virtual bilateral meeting with him, and Tuesday will provide the latest indication of whether her efforts will bear fruit for either nation.We have a partnership, a longstanding partnership. Other than Canada, we are the closest neighbors to each other, Harris told reporters Monday night. That is the basis of the conversation I will have with him is with that spirit, that we have to be partners.The meeting follows Harris' Monday visit to Guatemala, where she met with President Alejandro Giammattei. To coincide with their meeting the Biden administration announced a number of new commitments to combat trafficking, smuggling, and corruption, as well as investments in economic development in the country. But on Tuesday, her meeting with Lpez Obrador isnt expected to deliver as many concrete commitments.The two will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will establish greater cooperation between the two nations on development programs in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Harris aides say theyll discuss vaccine sharing, the economic and security relationship between the two nations, and dealing with the root causes of migration from other countries in the region. Harris speaks frequently of the need to improve economic conditions for residents of the region, so they dont feel compelled to make the trek to the U.S. border.The memorandum of understanding, according to special envoy Ricardo Ziga, who traveled with Harris on the trip, marks a new level of cooperation, and is important because the two nations have some of the same issues when it comes to irregular migration. Its very important to show that the United States and Mexico are collaborating and trying to improve conditions on the ground among our neighbors, because of the importance that other countries in Central America have for both of us, he told reporters traveling with Harris.Harris will spend the rest of the day meeting with female entrepreneurs and labor leaders in the nation.The meeting comes just days after the countrys midterm elections, during which Lpez Obradors party appeared poised to maintain their majority in Mexicos lower chamber of the congress, but fell short of a two-thirds majority as some voters boosted the struggling opposition, according to initial election results.Harris is not expected to address the election results during her meeting with the president, but the bloody campaign nearly three-dozen candidates or pre-candidates were killed as drug cartels sought to protect their interests are certain to loom over their conversations. The governments inability to provide security in parts of the country is of interest to the U.S. in an immigration context, both for the people who are displaced by violence and the impact it has on a severely weakened economy trying to reemerge from the pandemic.Still, while aides say corruption was a central focus of her meeting with Giammattei, its unclear whether shell raise the issue with Lpez Obrador. But the increase in migration at the border has become one of the major challenges confronting Biden in the early months of his first term, with Republicans seizing on an issue they see as politically advantageous as polling suggests Americans are less favorable towards Bidens approach to immigration than they are towards his policies on the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.Theyve tried to make Harris the face of that immigration policy, charging she and Biden are ignoring the issue because both have yet to visit the southern border. Harris told reporters Monday in Guatemala that she was focused on addressing the root causes of migration in a way that delivers tangible results as opposed to grand gestures.'Regardless of the eventual outcome of her meetings Tuesday, Mexico will remain a key partner in enforcement efforts at the border. Illegal border crossings have

Theft alleged

But Graveley has argued in earlier court appearances that Kizer’s motivation in allegedly shooting Volar was the theft and was not related to trafficking.

According to court documents, Kizer initially denied killing Volar but later told detectives she shot him because “she had gotten upset and she was tired of him touching her.”

Kizer, who will turn 21 next week, was jailed for two years as her case unfolded, until June 2020 when her $400,000 bond was posted by an advocacy group. She has been living in Milwaukee since her release. Friday’s appearance was her first time appearing in court since being out of custody in Kenosha. Her case has gained widespread attention, with nearly 1.5 million people signing an online petition calling for charges against her to be dropped.

While the case is continuing toward trial, Kizer had earlier written to Wilk that she wanted to accept a plea deal. Graveley told the court the state offered a possible plea agreement that would drop the first-degree intentional homicide charge if Kizer pleaded guilty to felony murder and bail jumping.

If she pleaded guilty to felony murder and bail jumping, Kizer would face a maximum prison sentence of 15½ years. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide at trial, she could be sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Kizer is next scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Oct. 29.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert