Psychiatrist rules defendant in K9 shooting competent

A licensed psychiatrist ruled the man charged in an October shootout with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies that seriously wounded a police K9 competent to proceed.

But that doesn’t mean that’s the end of that part of the case.

After Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas read from the seven-page report of court-appointed psychiatrist Jenna Goebel that Allan Brown, 33, of Countryside, Ill., was competent. His attorney, Christopher Bub, asked for time to get a second opinion.

The request was granted, and the attorney will have to find his own doctor to examine his client, who faces eight felony charges and continues to be held in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

“You’d have to find somebody to do the evaluation, get it done and filed,” Milisauskas said.

“That is my plan, and I think we’re all on the same page,” Bub said.

Brown is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of firing a dangerous weapon on a police K9 causing injury, one count of failing to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody and one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The felony charges carry a total maximum prison term of 71 years, six months and a fine of $140,000.

A second competency hearing was scheduled for April 4, at 2 p.m., and at that time, both Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley, who is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Phan, and Bub will have their doctors present to testify about their findings.

Both in court and after the hearing, Graveley said he was concerned the case may continue to drag out without a resolution in sight.

Brown is the main suspect in two homicides in Chicago, and Graveley said he sees the defendant as someone who may be seeking to delay the proceedings here as long as possible.

“I’m concerned that this is a defendant who has no incentive to move this case along,” Graveley said. “He’s facing very substantial problems in Chicago. One of the tasks of the District Attorney’s Office here is to make sure this moves along.”

Graveley said it is a bit unusual for a defendant to seek a second opinion, but he’s confident in the report filed by Goebel.

“That doctor has clearly concluded that this is a competent individual,” he said.

Shootout Oct. 21

During the shootout with police at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50) in Bristol on Oct. 21, Brown seriously wounded K9 officer Riggs and then fired on three deputies as they attempted to take him into custody.

While in pursuit of Brown, Riggs was released by his handler and took the defendant to the ground just before he was shot. Riggs first was treated for a bullet wound to his skull at a veterinary hospital in Paddock Lake then transferred to one in Buffalo Grove, Ill., before his release in October.

Riggs had not been expected to return to duty, but he is back on the force with his partner and handler.

Deputies were alerted earlier that day that Brown was being sought by Chicago Police in connection with two homicides in their city. He is considered the only suspect in both fatal shootings, one at a bus stop in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, and the other after a carjacking.

Graveley said Friday there is nothing new to report on the Chicago investigation.

Brown was struck in the left thigh, abdomen and bicep when deputies returned fire in the incident at Benson Corners. He also faces a potential escape charge after he allegedly pushed a Racine County deputy and very briefly escaped custody as authorities attempted to transfer him from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital to the Racine County Jail.

