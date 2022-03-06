Racine County driver strikes plea deal with avoid trial in 2021 drunken driving crash

A 39-year-old Racine man who had been scheduled to stand trial for a drunken driving crash last year has reached a plea agreement in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Eric Morehead pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drunken driving causing injury, which carries a possible prison term of three years and three years extended supervision when he’s sentenced May 10 by Judge Gerad Dougvillo.

As part of the plea agreement, misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and a second offense OWI were dismissed. Morehead remains free from custody on a $2,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the 700 block of Sheridan Road at 10:47 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2021, for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police found that the defendant’s vehicle had left the road, went through a utility pole, through two front yards and rolled over several times before it came to rest in the front yard of a residence.

Morehead was partially ejected from the driver’s side window, and police reported he had a strong odor of intoxicants. A passenger in the vehicle was found inside with a small laceration on his forehead and complained of head, neck and hip pain, the complaint states.

In addition to the odor of alcohol, police also cited an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A witness told police she was eastbound on Highway E, waiting to turn northbound on Highway 32, when she saw a grey sedan go through a red light at speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Just a few feet from the vehicle, police reportedly found a bottle of about half-full of vodka, along with a canister that contained what later tested positive for 1.4 grams of marijuana.

Morehead eventually admitted he was the driver, the complaint states. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.199, more than twice the legal limit.

Court records indicate that Morehead has a previous drunken driving conviction in 2014 in Racine County.

