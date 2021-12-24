Racine driver arrested after reportedly fleeing Pleasant Prairie police early Friday morning

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A 21-year-old Racine man was arrested after reportedly fleeing police in the village early Friday morning.
According to the department, at about 4:30 a.m. Friday a Pleasant Prairie police officer attempted to pull over a motorist for failing to dim his headlamps in the vicinity of 85th Street in the village.
When the officer approached the motorist with his squad car lights activated the motorist reportedly fled northbound on 39th Avenue into Kenosha.
The pursuit ended near 35th Avenue and 32nd Street, according to Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Chad Brown. The motorist and his 21-year-old female passenger both emitted a strong odor of alcohol, according to police.
The passenger was transported back to her residence by Kenosha police. The driver, who was not immediately identified, was arrested. No additional information was immediately available on Friday.
