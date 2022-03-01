Racine man charged in Joseph Riley murder reaches plea agreement

One of four men charged in the 2018 shooting death of Joseph Riley in rural Wheatland reached a plea agreement Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Demarco Hudson, 22, of Racine pleaded guilty to a felony charge of murder while committing an armed robbery and to a felony charge of first-degree reckless injury.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon and armed burglary with the use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed.

Hudson, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million bond since November 2018, faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 76.5 years when he's sentenced May 6 at 10:30 a.m. by Judge Jason Rossell.

Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley said Tuesday the plea agreement acknowledges that Hudson wasn't a "main" player in Riley's murder, but it also guarantees a lengthy prison sentence.

"Demarco Hudson was situated as an individual who did not come to both of the robbery attempts," Graveley said. "He only came to one of the two robbery attempts, and he never fired his weapon nor attempted to discharge his weapon. That's why he's situated differently than some of the other individuals.

"The agreement allows the state to make an argument for a very substantial amount of (prison) time based on his conduct."

Graveley said not having to put the victim's family through a third trial also was a consideration in reaching the agreement.

"That's always a factor," he said. "The primary factor was sort of trying to slot in what his role had been in the incident."

Two others convicted

Two other defendants, Anthony Harris, 26, and Markeith Wilson, 23, both of Racine, have already been convicted for their roles in the murder of Riley, 26.

Both were convicted for first-degree intentional homicide, felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Eva Lofton, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony burglary.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole and is currently incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun. Harris was convicted by a jury last month and will be sentenced by Rossell on April 7.

Augustine Sanchez, 23, also of Racine, faces the same four charges as Harris and Wilson, along with two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Sanchez, in custody on a $1 million cash bond, has a status hearing April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Court records show that during an adjourned hearing on Feb. 22, both the state and Sanchez's defense attorney were trying to reach a resolution in his case. Sanchez testified for the state in Harris's jury trial.

A fifth person tied to the case, Christina May, 44, of Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, May, who was friends with Riley, was behind in rent and in need of money when she contacted Sanchez and told him the deceased would be a "soft target" and would be in possession of marijuana and cash.

A potential robbery was set up for Nov. 14, 2018, but it didn't go as planned. The following night, all four men came to the house and kicked in the door, then Riley, Wilson and Harris exchanged gunfire. Riley was killed and Lofton suffered extensive injuries.

