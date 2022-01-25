Racine man charged in OWI injury crash in Kenosha

A 65-year-old Racine man, with four previous drunken-driving convictions, faces a felony charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a New Year's Eve crash in the City of Kenosha.

James Green Jr., who had an address in the 1000 block of Main Street, Twin Lakes, but now lists an address in the 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 17, for an initial appearance.

Kenosha County Jail records showed that Green was is in custody as of Tuesday. No bond information was available.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 7½ years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000 if he is convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded to the area of Highway 158 and 78th Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, for a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

The victim's vehicle had front-end damage, and the driver suffered a "visible cut" to her forehead that was about 4 inches long and 1 to 2 centimeters deep. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. In addition to the cut, which needed 29 sutures to repair, she also had injuries to her left leg, left forearm, wrist, right hand and suffered a broken right heel.

Police spoke with Green, who stated he was in the process of turning his vehicle around when he was struck by the other vehicle. He complained of severe leg pain and thought his left leg was broken, the complaint states.

The officer stated he could smell an odor of intoxicants, but wasn't sure if it was coming from the defendant. Green told police he had one drink, but had difficulty explaining what it was. A passenger in his vehicle, who police said had a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from her, had visible bruising and a bloody mouth, but refused medical treatment.

Police determined that Green's vehicle was eastbound, drove over the center lane median and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes when the crash happened.

The driver of the third vehicle stated they were westbound on 52nd Street when the Jeep in front of them struck a dark colored SUV head on. The driver and his passenger both refused medical treatment.

Green was transported to a local hospital for treatment and also for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.

Court records show the defendant has previous OWI convictions in 2000, 2004, 2017 and 2019, all in Illinois.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.