Racine man charged in OWI injury crash in Kenosha

A 65-year-old Racine man, with four previous drunken-driving convictions, faces a felony charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a New Year's Eve crash in the City of Kenosha.
James Green Jr., who had an address in the 1000 block of Main Street, Twin Lakes, but now lists an address in the 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 17, for an initial appearance.
Kenosha County Jail records showed that Green was is in custody as of Tuesday. No bond information was available.
The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 7½ years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000 if he is convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha Police responded to the area of Highway 158 and 78th Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, for a three-vehicle crash with injuries.
The victim's vehicle had front-end damage, and the driver suffered a "visible cut" to her forehead that was about 4 inches long and 1 to 2 centimeters deep. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. In addition to the cut, which needed 29 sutures to repair, she also had injuries to her left leg, left forearm, wrist, right hand and suffered a broken right heel.
Police spoke with Green, who stated he was in the process of turning his vehicle around when he was struck by the other vehicle. He complained of severe leg pain and thought his left leg was broken, the complaint states.
The officer stated he could smell an odor of intoxicants, but wasn't sure if it was coming from the defendant. Green told police he had one drink, but had difficulty explaining what it was. A passenger in his vehicle, who police said had a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from her, had visible bruising and a bloody mouth, but refused medical treatment.
Police determined that Green's vehicle was eastbound, drove over the center lane median and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes when the crash happened.
The driver of the third vehicle stated they were westbound on 52nd Street when the Jeep in front of them struck a dark colored SUV head on. The driver and his passenger both refused medical treatment.
Green was transported to a local hospital for treatment and also for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.
Court records show the defendant has previous OWI convictions in 2000, 2004, 2017 and 2019, all in Illinois.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 24, 2022
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kurt D. Draeger
Kurt D. Draeger, 2900 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Briazhane J. Elliott
Briazhane J. Elliott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jose J. Gonzales
Jose J. Gonzales, 4500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Percy C. Johnson
Percy (aka William A. Barlow) C. Johnson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier C. Scaife
Xavier C. Scaife, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dana T. Tate
Dana T. Tate, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Marshall Trudo IV
Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).
Dontae J. Williams Jr.
Dontae J. Williams Jr., 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Clifton C. Coleman
Clifton C. Coleman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan L. Collins
Jordan L. Collins, 1100 block of St. Patrick St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darquis Fleming
Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandin S. Fountaine
Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.
Keona T. London
Keona T. London, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Koren Arnette Martin
Koren Arnette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Antoine Pinkney
Antoine (aka Eric Smith) Pinkney, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharkela S. Shaw
Sharkela S. Shaw, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jacquelyn M. Short
Jacquelyn M. Short, Lombard, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Quirinius G. Williams
Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Randy D. Blevins
Randy D. Blevins, 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Union Grove, false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation).