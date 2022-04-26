Racine man facing flurry of charges after bar fight in Kenosha

A 30-year-old Racine man is facing a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a bar fight and running over a man’s foot.

Gustavo Angel Serrano-Pena was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, along with misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a license for the second time within three years.

Kenosha Police officers responded to La Botana Bar, 1400 52nd St., near midnight Monday for a bar fight involving a man who fled the scene.

Upon arrival at the bar, officers reportedly made contact with a manager who advised there was one subject inside who was injured and there was blood on the floor.

According to surveillance video, Serrano-Pena walked from the north end of the bar to the south end of the bar and punched the man in the face who was bloodied.

Surveillance video from the parking lot reportedly shows Serrano-Pena and a female get into a Chevrolet SUV that was parked on the west side of the lot, with Serrano-Pena being the driver.

In the video, officers reportedly observed the SUV back up an unusual distance in order to exit through the entrance. The SUV then reportedly turned and drove toward congregating people standing on the sidewalk near the north entrance of the parking lot.

The SUV drove onto the sidewalk, directly at the people standing there, according to the complaint. One person was reportedly pulled out of the way of the SUV before the SUV could hit him. The SUV driven by Serrano-Pena then reportedly went over the curb and drove south on 14th Avenue.

The SUV “was intentionally trying to run over the group of people,” according to the complaint.

A man’s foot was reportedly run over by Serrano-Pena after attempting to take a picture of his license plate.

Serrano-Pena was later arrested in the 4900 block of Sheridan Road.

At intake court Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Loren Keating set a $5,000 signature bond. A preliminary hearing is set for May 12.

