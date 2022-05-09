 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2020 HOMICIDE CASE

Racine man found guilty of killing Kenosha man in 2020 slaying

A 30-year-old Racine man was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Kenosha man. 

Nathan Shaw

Nathan Shaw

Nathan Shaw was found guilty by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas on Thursday during a bench trial. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 13. He faces life in prison. 

Nicholas Christman was killed Aug. 19, 2020, as he and another man left a friend’s apartment on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Shaw and Giovanni Daniel, 28, were waiting outside to rob Christman’s friend, who they believed would have money and drugs.

Giovanni Daniel

Giovanni Daniel

The complaint states that Shaw and Daniel allegedly drew handguns and demanded cash from the friend, taking his backpack and forcing him to empty his pockets. As they did, Christman tried to intervene and was shot.

Police found Christman lying dead in the backyard of the apartment he had just left. His friend had fled. A handgun was found on the ground in a nearby alley.

Daniel, of Green Bay, was found guilty of armed robbery with threat of force and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday. His sentencing trial is set for July 14. 

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said is pleased Milisauskas found Shaw guilty of homicide. 

"He was found guilty of homicide, armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm," Graveley said Monday. "I am happy with the verdict. The family of the deceased was very pleased we were able to bring this case to a conclusion."

