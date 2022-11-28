Racine man out on bond accused of hiding heroin in underwear in Kenosha traffic stop

A 19-year-old Racine man is facing drug-related criminal charges after allegedly hiding heroin in his underwear when he was arrested during a traffic stop in Kenosha.

Shavale J. Powell was charged with felonies of possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams of heroin, two counts of felony bail jumping, and numerous misdemeanors Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Powell made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday where Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

According to the criminal complaint, around 7 p.m. Sunday a Kenosha Police officer making a traffic stop in the area of 43rd Avenue and 60th Street. made contact with its driver, who was eventually identified as Powell.

Powell, according to the criminal complaint, initially provided the officer with fraudulent identification. When granted permission to search the vehicle, the officer found a small baggie containing a green leafy substance within the glove compartment of the vehicle that tested positive for marijuana and about $200 in cash.

Powell was taken into custody and admitted to providing a fraudulent identification to the officer, according to the complaint. Powell was found to beo out on bond from Racine County and his driving privileges had been suspended.

After being booked and transported to the Kenosha County Jail, Powell reportedly indicated he was in possession of crack cocaine. An officer later observed Powell remove 29 bindles of individually packaged plastic baggies, all of which contained a rocky off-white substance, according to the complaint. The baggies had been placed into a larger tied plastic baggie. The substances were later tested and returned a positive result for the presence of about 12 grams of heroin.

"Based on the packaging and amount of drugs located in the defendant’s underwear, the defendant possessed the substance with intent to deliver them rather than for personal use," authorities stated in the complaint.

Criminal history

On Dec. 21, 2021, Powell appeared before the Racine County Circuit Court for a charge of first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime for his role in the death of his child, a 39-day-old infant, which was caused by blunt force injuries to that infant’s head, chest, and other extremities, according to court documents.

The court imposed a $25,000 cash bond and a non-monetary condition of release that he not commit additional crimes. Powell signed the bond which was in full force and effect during Sunday's traffic stop and subsequent charges. That case is still making its way through court in Racine County.

In February, Powell had also appeared before Racine County Circuit Court for a charge of felony bail jumping. The court imposed a $2,500 cash bond and a non-monetary condition of release that he not commit additional crimes. The court also imposed the further condition that he not drive any motor vehicle.