Racine man pulled from burning, crashed SUV after reportedly fleeing Kenosha deputies
A 38-year-old Racine man was arrested after a high-speed chase that began in Kenosha County ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright, a Kenosha County deputy was on patrol at about 12:50 p.m. in Somers on 22nd Avenue at 8th Place when he saw a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver allegedly fled, heading north at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The chase continued into Racine County where — on Meachem Road (which 22nd Avenue becomes in Mount Pleasant) — the driver headed north in the southbound lanes, causing other drivers to have to swerve to avoid being struck.

In the 3900 block of Meachem Road, the driver lost control and crashed. According to Wright, law enforcement officers pulled the driver from the vehicle as it caught fire. The driver was alone in his vehicle.

The man remained hospitalized as of Wednesday with non-life threatening injuries, Wright said. The Sheriff’s Department is recommending charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

